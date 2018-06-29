Laidley garage-mates aim to excel at Queensland Raceway

LOCKED AND LOADED: Sean Beggs and Anthony Ranse are set to race at Queensland Raceway in July.

MOTORSPORT: Two Laidley blokes are on track to excel at the Shannon Nationals next month.

Sean Beggs and Anthony Ranse will compete in the Series Excel category at the CAMS Queensland Circuit Championships on July 28-29 at Queensland Raceway.

Driving a 1998 Hyundai Excel X3 with a 1.5 litre twin cam engine, coil-over suspension and Federal 595rs-r tyres, 43-year-old Beggs is confident he will perform well and keep pace with garage-mate Ranse.

"My car was built by myself and some friends in 2015 and has been slowly upgraded to improve handling and performance,” Beggs said.

"As the car has been developed to a point where it is one of the quicker cars and myself having the experience of a few seasons, I am aiming to be in the top 10 cars for the weekend.

"It is one of the most competitive fields we have seen in the country and many drivers travel interstate to race with us.”

At 16 years old, Ranse is significantly younger than Beggs but he is just as optimistic and driven to win in his 16-valve twin cam 1998 Hyundai Excel.

"My aim is to finish each race and improve times and positions each time,” the Laidley State High School student said.

"Learning the tracks and how to push the car is still a big part of racing.”

Beggs drives under the Chubby Wombat Motorsport banner while Ranse competes for 4RR Racing.

They may be competitors on the track but they have forged a strong partnership away from the road.

"4RR racing and Chubby Wombat Motorsport have teamed up to share a garage and storage spaces together and we have pooled our resources and team members in an effort to stay competitive,” Beggs said.

"Chubby Wombat Motorsport has a vast array of experience and knowledge and 4R racing have resources that they didn't so this partnership made sense seeing as we live in the same town.

"While we stay as separate identities with different liveries, we are committed to each other in a unique relationship that hopefully will bring about great results over the coming years.”

Ranse said local support was vital in being competitive in motorsport.

"This is the cheapest and most accessible form or touring car racing that anyone can do, plus it is exciting,” he said.

"I am so grateful to be involved thanks to the help I have from family, friends and businesses in the local area cannot be taken for granted. Llewellyn Motors have gone above and beyond to make sure that we able to get to each event and be competitive.”