Laidley, Forest Hill areas could flood tonight

Road works on Kentville Road were far along enough the road could be re-opened to motorists.

RESIDENTS in the Laidley and Forest Hill areas are being urged to prepare to evacuate.

The Lockyer Valley Disaster Management Group announced residents in the Laidley and Forest Hill areas who had been inundated in previous floods, should prepare to evacuate now for the possibility of flooding tonight.

The group has outlined key areas in both Forest Hill and Laidley.

Remember, if it's flooded, forget it.

Forest Hill key flood prone areas include

.Brimblecombe St

. Burnham St

. Church St

. Crowley Vale Rd

. Dodt Rd

. Dyer St

. Forest Hill Fernvale Rd

. Gatton Laidley Rd

. Gill St

. Glenore Grove Rd

. Gordon St

. Hunt St

. Kent St

. Old Laidley Forest Hill Rd

. Railway St

. Robert St

. Van De Weyer Rd

. Victoria St

. William St

Laidley areas include:

. Cooper St

. Edward St

. John St South

. Mort St

. Napier St

. Schroder St

. Short St

. William St

Glen Cairn areas include:

. Forest Hill Blenheim Rd

. Glen Cairn Rd

. Hubner Rd