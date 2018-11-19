Laidley flying but storms put dampener on Lockyer comp

SHOWER: Rain washed out the A2 game between Forest Hill and Gatton.

CRICKET: Laidley will head into an early season top of the table clash against Centrals this weekend after continuing their perfect start to the current campaign.

They went undefeated in the Harding-Madsen Shield, where a place in the semi-finals awaits on December 2, and sit at the top of the pile in the Ipswich competition after four rounds.

The Bluedogs swept past Northsiders following a shaky start at the crease in rain-affected conditions after recording 8/201 off their 50 overs.

Laidley found themselves in trouble at 6/85 but knocks from Damien Brandley (49*) and Gerard Sippel (41) got them back on track.

Faced with a revised total of 186 off 38 overs for the victory, Northsiders were all out for 90 after 23 overs.

Enjoying his best ever season for the club, captain Alex Welsh scored 22 with the bat and ripped through the away side's batting order with six wickets off his seven overs.

They will face Centrals at Mark Marsh Oval in a hotly-contested fixture on Saturday.

The weather played havoc with other matches across the valley with most matches in the Lockyer Cricket Association Competition called off or abandoned due to rain.

In B-grade action, the match between Mulgowie and Glenore Grove Blue was one of the very few that went ahead despite the wet.

Glenore Grove reached the 100 run target with four wickets to spare and 21 overs gone.