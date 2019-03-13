Laidley fighters return from tournament as world champions

TAEKWONDO: The Lockyer Valley is home to two newly crowned world champions.

Laidley Bai Rui Taekwon-Do competitors Darren Finch and Catherine Ovenden competed against some of the best fighters in the world - and came out on top.

The pair spent the weekend competing at the CHITF Taekwon-Do World Championships in Melbourne, which attracted more than 360 competitors from 11 countries.

Laidley Taekwon-Do competitors Darren Finch and Catherine Ovenden at the 2019 CHITF Taekwon-Do World Championships Contributed

Finch and Ovenden both took out gold medals and were named world champions in their classes for sparring.

Ms Ovenden also achieved a silver medal in the patterns contests.

Finch said the pair were "chuffed" with the results, which came from hard work in the lead-up to the event.

The duo began training in preparation for the tournament in October last year and Finch said they had spent every "spare second" focusing on their technique.

Ovenden said the pair had also coached each other during their matches, each assisting the other to perform at their best.

"We know each very well," Ovenden said.

"We know what each other is capable of and we understand what each of us are going through at the time, so we know how to help each other through it."

The pair won't be slowing down however, with Ovenden setting her sights on achieving her black belt this year.

Finch hopes to use the experience to grow the sport in the Valley.