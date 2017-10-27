Laidley family sought to collect lost 1950s letters

CORRESPONDENCE: Anita Morrison wants to return of set of letters from the 1950s to the Werth family.

CORRESPONDENCE: Anita Morrison wants to return of set of letters from the 1950s to the Werth family. Lachlan McIvor

AS A collector of antiques and all things retro or quirky, Anita Morrison had a lot to sift through as she frantically cleaned out her house in preparation for a move in November.

But amid the old David Bowie records, books, jewellery, furniture and dresses, she stumbled across about 20 old letters in her possession.

Upon further inspection, she found out that they were correspondence between two members of the Werth family from the 1950s, one of whom lived in Laidley, and Mrs Morrison is determined to get them back to their kin.

"I'm not sure where I found them but I have been a stamp collector in my day and I would have picked them up for the old stamps,” Mrs Morrison said.

"I haven't even looked inside, now that I'm giving them back to the owners, I feel that would be rude of me, to look and see what's in there.

"There's quite a lot of different correspondence in them I think, cards and letters... it would be quite a slice of life in there from the 1950s I'm sure.”

She had attempted to get in contact with the family but hadn't had any luck so far.

"There are three (Werths) in the local phone book, I've rung the first and the last and they say they're not related, the one in the middle I can't get on to,” she said.

The discovery of the old letters was a strange case of deja vu for Mrs Morrison, who had previously returned a set of letters she had found at a rubbish tip to a family in Ipswich.

"Through a newspaper I managed to find the recipients of those letters... they were very pleased to get them,” she said.

"It was one of those unexpected moments.”

Although she couldn't quite remember where she had originally found them, she had a theory.

"The Laidley markets when they first started up weren't in Ferrari Park, they were actually behind the swimming pool,” she said.

"There must been quite a lot of elderly people got rid of variety of stuff there.”

If you believe the letters may have come from someone in your family, phone the Gatton Star on 54602200.