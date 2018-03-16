Laidley expects 'fiery' grand final against rivals Brothers

SHOT: Mick Sippel in action for Laidley against Northsiders in February.

SHOT: Mick Sippel in action for Laidley against Northsiders in February. Rob Williams

CRICKET: Laidley captain Alex Welsh is expecting a "fiery” grand final encounter against Brothers, with the four-day premiership decider getting going this weekend.

It is the Bluedog's second final of the season but Welsh is confident there won't be a repeat of the frustration that came after the loss to Wests in the Harding-Madsen Shield clincher in January, where he lamented his side's poor preparations.

"The preparation has been a lot better, we went into the one-day final with a month off (due to the Christmas break and a bye round)... that doesn't happen very often,” Welsh said.

"I'm feeling good. I think we're ready for it, I get the sense that everyone is looking forward to it.

"After Thursday (following a team meeting) I will have a better idea.”

Their only loss of their two-day campaign came to their grand final opponents in the final round of regular fixtures.

"I did say after the game to the boys it was a bit of a wake-up that we needed,” Welsh said.

"We came so closely to winning and we weren't at full strength but by the way we batted, we didn't deserve to win.”

Welsh was expecting another tight encounter in the latest chapter of the rivalry between the two clubs over the next couple of weekends, where he sees plenty of similarities between the two sides.

"Brothers are probably a bit like us, they're a bit of an older side,” he said.

"They've got a lot of experience and they've also got, within their side, some match winners.

"They have got some players that are likely to step up for the big occasion.

"They're a lot like us, with them getting older, a lot of them might see that they don't have many grand finals left in them.

"It will be a good game, no doubt about that, it's always a bit fiery between us and them... it should be a good final.”

Laidley's first, second and third division sides all claimed minor premierships and the next two weekends of grand finals is a big opportunity to fill up their trophy cabinet with more silverware.

"It's a fantastic achievement for the club,” he said.

"Year after year it seems to get harder with players leaving or losing certain players but we keep rallying around and getting the results.

"Hopefully it's a good fortnight for Laidley.”