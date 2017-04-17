Laidley dog rescue centre 'overloaded'

GOOD GIRL: Tamlyn is one of the 19 dogs up for adoption from the Brave Companion Dog Rescue in Laidley.

A LAIDLEY dog rescue centre urges those thinking about giving up their pets to reconsider, even as the community endures tough times.

Brave Companion Dog Rescue volunteer co-ordinator Ludelle Milne said they were currently in overload and unable to take on any more.

It is the same problem faced by the RSPCA throughout Queensland, with their care centres bursting at the seams and unable to take in any more animals until May.

The Laidley centre is a non-profit organisation that cares for abandoned dogs and puppies in the Lockyer Valley and surrounding areas and looks to rehouse them with loving families.

They have a strict "no kill” policy, which see dogs cared for until they can find a permanent home.

The group is currently responsible for 19 dogs, seven of which are in foster care and 12 which are housed at the centre.

"I've got no more room and I've got no more foster carers,” Mrs Milne said.

"I've turned away a lot of dogs to other rescue services because we're in overload.”

The recent flooding had resulted in a bump in people looking to give up their dogs but Mrs Milne said they needed to think long and hard about their decisions.

"Everything is all over the place,” she said.

"Sometimes I've given people a time out to think about it because the situation is bad at the minute.

"Then next week they won't have their dogs, they'd be sorry that they've handed them over.”

Starting in 2001, the group is fuelled by the work of volunteers and a small network of home-based foster carers.

Without them, and donations of food and money towards emergency vet treatment from the local community, the centre would cease to exist.

"We wouldn't be going if it wasn't for the volunteers, I can't do this on my own,” she said.

There were a range of people who gave up their time to help, from high school and university students to Work for the Dole participants.

Watching dogs get a new lease on life as they walk away from the centre, tails wagging, with a new forever family was the mission all members strived towards.

Mrs Milne said a couple in Brisbane had adopted two dogs from the group and their most recent, Sam, was just one of the many happy endings.

"Sam is such a good little dog,” she said.

"He's next to the beach and he goes walking along there... apparently he sits up on the chair on their veranda and watches the kite boarders.”

Dogs available for adoption, suitable for families, average and many other situations, can be viewed on the centre's website at www.bravedogs.webs.com.