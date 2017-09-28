Laidley cricketing legend honoured for dedication to game

LAIDLEY LEGEND: Katherine Raymont received a life membership of Queensland Cricket last week for her dedication to the game over a long career, which saw her serve as a coach, selector and administrator as well as a player.

CRICKET: Former Australian international cricketer and Laidley product Katherine Raymont was honoured for her many years of dedication to the game with a life membership of Queensland Cricket last week.

The wicketkeeper broke many barriers during her playing days but also served as a coach, selector and administrator after she hung up the gloves.

Raymont became the first Queensland women's player in 34 years to represent her country in 1990 and the first cricketer from the Sunshine State to play a one-day international.

She only took up competitive cricket at the age of 19 after moving to Brisbane to work and study.

But her talent was quickly noticed and she was selected for the Queensland side for the first time in the 1980-81 season.

After becoming vice-captain of the side for the 1983-84 season, she was appointed captain a year later and stayed in that position until she retired from interstate competition at the end of the 1993-94 campaign.

Raymont's three test caps came in Australia's 1990 tour of New Zealand where she opened the batting in each of the three matches, averaging 28.4 and recording a high score of 47 runs.

The Aussies won the test series 1-0 and triumphed in the one-day series 2-1.

On four occasions during her career she won the state batting aggregate award and was named Queensland Player of the Year three times.

Following her retirement, she served as a state selector for a decade and went on to coach many Queensland under-age teams.

As coach, she led Wests to several titles in the women's first grade competition, which was also named in her honour.

In 2000, she was awarded the Australian Sports Medal for her contribution to women's cricket following nine years as director of the Australian Women's Cricket Council.

Raymont thanked her family for their support throughout her career after receiving the award from Queensland Cricket chairman Judge Sal Vasta last Tuesday.

In doing so, she become the second female life member of Queensland Cricket following the 2008 appointment of Loretta Moore.

"My family allowed me to play the game but also to give back to it as well,” Raymont said.

"This award is shared by all the girls who I have been involved with over the years and I hope I have been a positive influence in their cricketing careers and in their lives.

"I don't do it for the recognition, I just do it to help the game and I hope it continues to grow.”

She currently works as the principal technical officer for the School of Agriculture and Food Sciences at the UQ Gatton campus and also plies her trade with the Lockyer Veterans Cricket side.

"It's really enjoyable ... everybody realises they can't do everything they used to,” she said.