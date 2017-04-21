Laidley celebrates heritage

GOOD TIMES: Young Trio With One Accord lit up the Laidley Heritage Weekend last year.

LAIDLEY will go back in time to celebrate the region's diverse history.

Everything from equipment and clothes to transport and farming will be brought to life to provide onlookers with a unique look at years gone by during the annual Laidley Heritage Weekend, April 22-23.

Held at the Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum and Das Neumann Haus, the event will showcase the village and the many buildings, machinery and other historical memorabilia proudly housed on the grounds.

Laidley Pioneer Village and Museum vice-president John Barwell said it was a great opportunity for people to learn about the town's past.

"We've got a lot more attractions this year and are hoping the public will realise it and turn up and (enjoy it),” he said.

He said the village's treasurer, Andy Farley, would provide one of many attractions at the weekend, putting on a shearing demonstration using equipment from the late 1800s.

There'll also be cow milking demonstrations, whip making and a working blacksmith.

A popular toy from the 1940s will also fire up for crowds to enjoy.

"We've got little putt-putt boats and they were a great thing back when I was a kid,” Mr Barwell said.

"What you do is you put water in them and they have a tiny little boiler and you put a candle under this boiler and when it gets hot enough it'll putter around the bath we'll have set up.”

The Light Horse Brigade will also hold a flag-raising ceremony, with plenty of live music and food on offer.

Another special attraction at this year's Heritage Weekend will be the Range Carriage Driving Club, which features members in period costume demonstrating a range of dressage, show jumping and cross country style events.

There's plenty of old-fashioned fun to keep the kids entertained with sack races, tug-of-war and thong throwing competitions.

They'll even have the chance to make their very own musical instruments.

The event will run from 8am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday. Entry is a gold coin donation.

Das Neumann Haus will have market stalls and live music from 9am-3pm on Saturday and Sunday. There will be horse and carriage rides from 9am-1pm on the Saturday.

For more information on the Laidley Heritage Weekend head to www.luvyalockyer.com.au and go to the What's On section.