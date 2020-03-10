Laidley bowler makes history with 500th career wicket

MILESTONE: Laidley Blue Dogs veteran player Michael Sippel claimed his 500th wicket on the weekend. Picture: Cordell Richardson

MILESTONE: Laidley Blue Dogs veteran player Michael Sippel claimed his 500th wicket on the weekend. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: The delivery was nothing special and the dismissal a simple caught behind.

But it was anything but a normal wicket for cricketer Michael Sippel – it was a major achievement years in the making.

The Laidley Blue Dogs veteran claimed his 500th wicket in first grade cricket, on Saturday.

He is is the seventh cricketer to do so in the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association’s standing history.

“I wanted to do it this season. I didn’t really want to have to wait until another season,” Sippel said.

What made it an even more special moment was the wicket he claimed was that of Marcus Hillier, a long-time opponent of Sippel.

“It was nice to get him,” Sippel said.

Earlier in the year, Sippel also reached 10,000 first-grade runs and said it was a great feeling to complete both milestones in the same season.

“I’ve always felt 10,000 runs was achievable, but I never thought, particularly in the last two years, I’d get the 500 wickets,” he said.

Despite being 44-years-old, Sippel says he’s “not even thinking” of retiring anytime soon.

“It’s going to take a fair injury or something for me to stop playing,” he said.

His long involvement with the Blue Dogs has also given him the drive to keep going.

The club’s success, as well as its culture kept Sippel coming back again and again.

“It’s because I’m part of a very successful club that’s well run – we have got fantastic families,” he said.

“All our families are great friends, and for me to just walk away from cricket now – I’d miss that.”

The A-grade team is heading to the grand final at the end of the month as minor premiers, after claiming victory in the 1st division T20 comp last week.

A grand final win after a season of milestones would be the icing on the cake for Sippel, and he’s quietly confident ahead of the big match.

“Not to put the mocker on us, but I think we’re probably in a good place coming into the grand final … the boys are playing good cricket,” he said.