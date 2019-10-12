Laidley bank giving back to local club

THE tragic accident of young Abbie Sweeper has touched hearts throughout the Lockyer Valley, and beyond, prompting many to contribute towards her recovery through Go Fund Me and other charitable avenues.

Beindigo Bank in Laidley is the latest organisation to lend its support, ahead of a fundraising open day event at the Laidley Pony Club.

“Things have progressed since Abbie’s accident, trying to raise money for her, and trying to look after the family,” Laidley Pony Club President Pat Byrnes said.

“We’re really thankful to the Bendigo Bank, and Mel especially, for the funds and opportunity.”

The bank, using funds from their community grants scheme, were able to fully cover the cost of purchasing a new defibrillator and additional first aid kit for the club.

These items were presented to Mr Byrnes at the Laidley Bendigo bank branch on Friday afternoon.

Branch Manager Melanie Brown said the positive outcome was a group effort.

“It’s just the result of people banding together, and people banking with us, and how we can make a difference in our communities,” she said.

“I got everyone together from all of our corporate sites, and was able to pool funds to buy it outright, which was my mission.”

The Laidley Pony Club are planning to further support Abbie’s recovery with a charity event tomorrow.

“On Sunday, we’ve got an open sports day fundraiser for her, and we’re hoping to get a pretty big crowd,” Mr Byrnes said.

The event will be taking place the Laidley Showgrounds tomorrow, from 8:30am — 5:30pm.

Participants are encouraged to wear green, in acknowledgment of Abbie.