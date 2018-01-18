Laidley author Ukraine-bound

JET SETTER: Laidley author Jim Nicholls prepares to travel to the Ukraine for his next book.

JET SETTER: Laidley author Jim Nicholls prepares to travel to the Ukraine for his next book. Francis Witsenhuysen

HE'S a published author, journalist and travel writer but, thankfully, former RAAF lieutenant Jim Nicholls is not about to retire as a wordsmith any time soon.

In fact, the 79-year-old Laidley local is about to embark on another foreign adventure to Ukraine for his next project.

"It's fascinating to travel with a goal like writing a book at the end of it,” Jim said.

"There will be another book when this trip is done, concentrating on an event in 1905 that led up to the Russian Revolution.”

You might recognise Jim's name for a plethora of reasons: perhaps for his continued monthly contributions to the Laidley Plainland Leader newspaper, or for his best-selling book Murder in the Rain, or possibly for his news stories in the Queensland Times when he was the country correspondent for more than 20 years.

"I am still a writer, writing for the love of writing, and I'm trying to keep it the way it should be kept,” he said.

"I love the English language but I dislike the way it's been butchered and murdered.

"Words are being used incorrectly. For example, the word 'unique', meaning one of a kind, is now being used to replace 'unusual'. Also the word 'icon', originally relating to a sacred painting, is now used to describe everything from an old windmill in a paddock to Johnathan Thurston.”

Of the several books he's written, ranging from fiction and non-fiction to travel accounts, Jim is most proud of his best seller Murder in the Rain, the true story and definitive account of a murder that took place at Glenore Grove in the 1930s.

"I enjoyed the research and in-depth interviews with those involved, schoolkids at the time, who discovered the body and took part in the police investigations that followed,” he said.

Jim's other passion is travel writing and of all his documented cultural experiences thus far, his most memorable adventure was a trip around the world entirely by train to pen the book The Runaway Rattler.

Starting out as a small boy on a dairy farm in Cootamundra, New South Wales, he made the bold move as a 15-year-old to join the Royal Australian Air Force as an engineering apprentice.

"You join the air force to see the world and you travel 60 miles down the road from Cootamundra to Wagga Wagga,” Jim chuckled.

"I spent 21 years in the air force, based at various locations around Australia and including deployment to northeast Thailand in 1964.

"I ended up with the rank of flight lieutenant when discharged at Amberley in 1974.”

RAAF Amberley base commander Air Commodore "Spud” Spurgeon presenting Jim with the trophy for having obtained the highest score during the officers' regular rifle-shooting proficiency exercises. Contributed

He said he began his new job in the administration department at Queensland Agricultural College, now the UQ Gatton Campus, the day after moving to Laidley with his family in January 1975.

While still working at the college, Jim landed the position of country correspondent for the Queensland Times newspaper in Ipswich.

"One of the most memorable stories I covered back then was the unpopular amalgamation of the Laidley and Gatton shire councils into the present Lockyer Valley Regional Council,” he said.

"In the lead-up there was animosity between the two groups like you wouldn't believe.”

In 2003, Jim was presented with the Laidley Shire Council's Australia Day Cultural Award for his literary efforts.

He said taking an early retirement from his administration role at the Gatton College and as QT country correspondent allowed him to really tap into being an author and grandparent.

"Our dear little grandsons are now one of the major points in my life,” Jim said.

"We babysit regularly, spoiling them rotten.”

Jim also keeps busy as vice-president of the Laidley RSL sub-branch, as well as president of the board of management of the Laidley Community Centre, and is a life member of Laidley Bowls Club.

"I enjoy being able to give something back to the community that has been our home for 42 years.”