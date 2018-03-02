Laidley author delves into family history for debut novel

PIECE OF HISTORY: Glen Natalier poses with a letter from his relative, Franz Natalier, written in 1947.

PIECE OF HISTORY: Glen Natalier poses with a letter from his relative, Franz Natalier, written in 1947. Dominic Elsome

LAIDLEY author Glen Natalier will debut his novel 'Sunrise in the West', at a book launch on Saturday March 10.

The historical fiction novel follows a family from the eastern regions of Germany during their flight from Russian forces at the end of World War II, and also describes the lives of relatives that had settled in the Lockyer Valley.

Natalier based the story on his own family, using a letter his relative Franz Natalier had written to Franz's cousin, Henry Natalier, in 1947.

He also visited many of the locations depicted in the book, to help with his inspiration.

"The descriptions that come up in the book are realistic, and they're sort of my impressions of the areas.”

Glen said he felt he needed to tell the story of Franz and his family.

"It would be a pity, you know, if alot of these stories were lost.”

He estimates that 12 million Germans fled their homes during the final days of World War II, hoping to reach safer territory occupied by the Allies.

Many would not make it.

"Alot of them, just didn't want to talk about their experiences because it was too dreadful.”

Glen, a retired teacher, has written a number of text books but 'Sunrise in the West' is his first novel.

"I've fiddled around, I've got half written books, and this one was half written too until my wife said 'I wish you'd get going and finish this book!'.”

Glen will launch the book alongside member for Lockyer MP Jim McDonald.

The launch will be held at the recreational hall at Tabeel, off Robinson Road, in Laidley - beginning at 3 PM.