Laidley aged care given COVID-19 all clear

Carinity Karinya Place resident Colin Hughes enjoy gardening again at the aged care community in Laidley

RESIDENTS at Laidley’s Carinity Karinya have been given the all clear, following a confirmed coronavirus case earlier this month.

For the first time in two weeks, the aged care residents are out of quarantine and enjoying each other’s company.

It follows Carinity receiving official notification from Queensland Health that all results for three rounds of COVID tests on residents and staff have come back negative.

“The past two weeks has been a very trying time for residents, their families and friends and Karinya Place staff. Carinity has been buoyed by support and prayers from the community,” Carinity CEO Jon Campbell said.

“We congratulate our staff for their professionalism and diligence while continuing to care for and support our residents during this difficult time.”

Eleven staff were required to quarantine yet Carinity managed to keep full rosters, to ensure the continuity of care for residents.

Staff from as far away as Brisbane, Ipswich and Gold Coast volunteered to work at Laidley and Carinity chaplains from Brisbane and Toowoomba supported residents and their families.

“We are pleased that the situation was contained to one COVID case and the training of Carinity staff in infection control procedures and their vigilance in using PPE (personal protective equipment) helped to minimise the risk to residents,” Mr Campbell said.

“All of the work over the last eight months has paid off which again is a testament to the commitment our staff have for protecting residents and their workmates.”

Carinity was encouraged by comments from Queensland’s Chief Health Officer, Dr Jeannette Young, who publicly praised Carinity’s preparedness and response to a potential COVID case.

“I was thrilled … to see the response. (Karinya Place) is a very, very good facility. They had their COVID safe plan and they put it into place. They knew exactly what to do and it was handled beautifully,” Dr Young said.

Carinity appreciates the professional efforts of Queensland Health and West Moreton Health in working with Carinity to minimise the COVID risk for our residents, staff, and the community.