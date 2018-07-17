Lady Elliott among 50 icons nominated to be seven wonders

MAKING WAVES: Lady Elliot Island has joined Fraser Island as a nominee in the Experience Oz poll.

LADY Elliot Island has been listed as a nominee in one of Australia's biggest online travel polls to determine the seven wonders of the nation.

The island, the southern most in the Great Barrier Reef, is about 85km north-east of Bundaberg, joins Fraser Island on the list of nominations.

Experience Oz is inviting Aussies to vote in what is expected to be the nation's largest-ever online travel poll.

Voters can choose from a shortlist of 50 iconic Australian natural sites, landmarks and architectural icons submitted by state and tourism organisations from across the country.

Lady Elliot has been described as offering impressive sights and world-class snorkelling opportunities.

It's propensity for attracting manta rays has led it to be named the top spot in the world for scuba diving with manta rays by international regulator PADI.

Experience Oz's Matt Hobbs said the campaign was designed to give the fairest possible perspective on such a list of sites, while also highlighting the importance of domestic travel and conservation.

"People have been making lists of the top icons of Australia for years, but they have always come from the - often biased - perspective of one writer," Mr Hobbs said.

"We now live in the age of crowd-sourcing and, given we work with thousands of tourism experience businesses across the country and collaborate with tourism organisations in each state, our distribution network allows us to get a massive sample size of Aussies' opinions."

