Ladies take over the greens to break stereotypes

GOLF: The ladies took over Gatton Jubilee Golf Club on Friday, with the club hosting it's inaugural ladies-only corporate day.

The ladies took to the greens for an afternoon of fun before heading back to the clubhouse for well-earned dinner.

The day was a bid to encourage more women in the Lockyer Valley to get involved in golf.

Club head professional golfer and Australian Ladies' Professional Golf competitor Anna Stanton was at the event and assisted attendees through out the afternoon.

Gatton Jubilee Golf Club's Lawrence Noble said the day had been a fantastic success for the club.

"It surpassed all expectations really. The highlight being that ladies from all ages and from around the valley - golfers and non-golfers - were able to come here and enjoy just a afternoon of socialising,” Noble said.

"(It) really opens up the door to showing other ladies how much fun the game can be and that there's no age limit or financial limit, that it's a game that can be had and held by anyone and just to enjoy it really.

"We just open up the course to anyone who's willing to have a go and it's about having fun in the end.”

The club is hoping to also set up introductory ladies let's golf program.

With the success of last week's corporate day, Noble said the club planned to hold more events like it.

"We are looking to make that a more regular event, and we have the obviously more competitive side of things on the weekend, and for those corporate days it's to really open it up for work places and for groups of friends to hold an event,” he said.