Lack of underground water could create local hay shortage

TOUGH TIMES: Upper Tenthill lucerne grower Chris Natalier said the hay market in the Valley could face a shortage with out further rains. Picture: Dominic Elsome

TOUGH TIMES: Upper Tenthill lucerne grower Chris Natalier said the hay market in the Valley could face a shortage with out further rains. Picture: Dominic Elsome

HAY growers have reported COVID-19 has made a dent in demand from some areas but others have continued to buy heavily from traders.

Tenthill lucerne and vegetable grower Chris Natalier said far from causing panic buying, the virus had put some people off buying fodder.

“Some of our buyers are city horse people that are sort of a bit worried to come in and buy hay,” Mr Natalier said.

“But then on the other side of things, we sell to some big farmers out on the downs and they’re continuing to buy, so it goes both ways I suppose.”

READ MORE: Sellers, spectators banned from cattle sale yards

Heavy rain across large areas of the country earlier in the year eased the demand for hay in certain regions, according to the Australian Fodder Industry Association.

AFIA chief executive officer John McKew said the recent tempering of the hay market would help realign market supply and demand.

“Widespread, near drought-breaking rains has relieved the pressure on both sides of the hay market,” Mr McKew said.

“This rain has provided many hay industry customers with the confidence to restock and strengthen their businesses, this is all good news for the future of the fodder industry.”

READ MORE: EKKA’S OFF: Generation of cattle to miss out on showing

But Chris Natalier wasn’t as optimistic.

While the rain had helped in the short term, it hadn’t given his family farm a long-term boost.

“We haven’t had any sort of improvement in the underground water,” he said.

“Most lucerne is now being let go because we don’t have enough water … and we’re just concentrating as much as we can on veggie crops just to keep them going.”

Despite Tenthill Creek flowing four times earlier this year, the water table rose just three feet, and is already back to where it was before the rain.

READ MORE: Backpacker visas extended to help with staff shortages

Mr Natalier said it would be a similar situation for many lucerne growers in the region and warned without drastic change – there could a local shortage in the coming months as there were no stockpiles.

“I don’t know of a lot of shedded hay at the moment,” he said.

AFIA chair Frank McRae said now was the time for buyers and growers a like to begin planning to store feed to ward off the next shortage.

“It really is the time to think forward to spring, what silage and hay could I make? How will I be able to maintain the quality of the stored feed for years to come?” Mr McRae said.

“If there is a lot of fodder around, we must be smart about storing it.”