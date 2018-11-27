Lack of access puts owners' lives at risk

WARNING: Property owners property are being warned they need to ensure they have safe access to their properties, as fir fighters like Peter Hayden and Greg Krenske from the Gatton-Springdale Bridage prepare for a long, hard fire season.

FIRE fighters are warning landowners they are putting their lives and fire fighters' lives at risk by no maintaining access to their properties.

Rural Fire West Moreton area director Paul Storrs said some residents were becoming complacent in the maintenance of their properties, which posed a significant risk.

"We all love living in the country, and we all like having that lifestyle, but what we've got to remember is that lifestyle brings with it some risks and some responsibility, and people are forgetting that responsibility,” Mr Storrs said.

"At the end of the day we're talking about saving their lives.”

The warning comes after Friday's bushfires at Spring Creek and Atkinsons Dam.

Mr Storrs warned current conditions meant the fire season could last into late February next year, making it a long and dangerous season.

He said having good access to your property wasn't simply for the event of a bushfire, but was also important to ensure hazard reduction burns could be undertaken safely.

"If we don't have good containment lines or we cant get to where that (fire) field is - then we simply can't undertake the hazard reduction burn,” he said.

A lack of appropriate access would also but residents properties in danger of being lost, as fire crews can't defend properties they can't get to safely.

"For our guys to go into somewhere, they need to know they can get back out again,” he said.

"We're not going to send fire fighters into somewhere we know we're going to put their lives at risk.

"We need to make sure they can get away.”

Mr Storrs said checking access to your property was a vital part of preparing for bushfire season.

"Every landowner in a bushfire prone area needs to have a bushfire survival plan, and a part of that is having the ability to leave their property if they need to,” he said.

Access Tips