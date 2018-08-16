Lachlan Pfeffer senses Bulls opening

SWEET SPOT: Former Laidley cricketer Lachlan Pfeffer hits a four in JLT Sheffield Shield action for Queensland against South Australia in February.

SWEET SPOT: Former Laidley cricketer Lachlan Pfeffer hits a four in JLT Sheffield Shield action for Queensland against South Australia in February. MARK BRAKE

CRICKET: Lachlan Pfeffer is ready to put his best foot forward and seize a golden opportunity after a "whirlwind ride” in his first year as a professional cricketer.

The former Laidley player is heading into his second season with the Queensland Bulls eager to impress with the gloves following an injury to wicketkeeper and title-winning captain Jimmy Peirson.

The 27-year-old resigned as a teacher after being signed up by the Bulls last season but became embroiled in the Cricket Australia pay dispute and the keeper had to make do with a spot on the batting order.

Coach Wade Seccombe picked out Pfeffer to step up to the plate after Peirson was ruled out of the JLT One Day Cup competition and the start of the JLT Sheffield Shield.

Pfeffer said he was excited about the season ahead but he knew a place behind the wickets would only be assured if he was at his best.

"There's an opportunity there now that I'd like to take,” Pfeffer said.

"Being my second year I know what to expect, I've got more of an idea of what's needed.

"(Last year) everything was new and I didn't know about the next level. There were a lot of unknowns last year.

"There's no guarantees that it's my spot. I don't know how long that opportunity is there for.”

Born in Beaudesert, Pfeffer moved to Plainland when he was 15 and started playing for the Blue Dogs.

He came through the junior ranks and had three successful years as a senior player.

He was lured to Brisbane and caught the Bulls' eye after a particularly prolific season with Valley District Cricket Club.

"Debuting with the Bulls was a dream come true. It's something I always wanted to do,” he said.

"I just want to play as many games as I can for Queensland, whether that be white ball cricket as a keeper or red ball cricket as a keeper, or as a batsman as I did last year.

"I just want to play as many games as I can and perform and contribute to the team.”