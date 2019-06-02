Labor’s shock new A-team revealed

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has revealed his brand new shadow cabinet - and there are some surprise picks in the line up.

He said his new team would be a mix of "people with vast experience who have served in cabinet before" as well as "new talent".

He revealed four new faces would be joining the cabinet ranks.

They include Kristina Keneally, who will serve as the deputy leader of the Senate as well as shadow minster for home affairs, and also for immigration and citizenship.

Katy Gallagher will serve as shadow minister of finance and of public service, while Terry Butler will be the new shadow minister for the environment and water, while Madeleine King will take on the trade ministry in what Mr Albanese described as a "major promotion" which was "most deserved".

More to come.