Nicklin MP Marty Hunt and Labor candidate Rob Skelton.
Politics

Labor claims victory in Nicklin by narrowest of margins

Scott Sawyer
by
11th Nov 2020 7:47 PM | Updated: 12th Nov 2020 5:25 AM
Premium Content

Labor has claimed victory in the seat of Nicklin long-coveted by the LNP, winning the seat by the slimmest of margins.

The Daily understands just 79 votes separated incumbent Marty Hunt and challenger Robert Skelton, before Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed victory in the seat late Wednesday night.

The seat had been long-held by former independent MP Peter Wellington, before the LNP finally won it in 2017.

But one term later and it appeared the seat had changed hands again.

Six things we've learnt in the election so far

Ms Palaszczuk on Wednesday night welcomed the result, claiming Nicklin and Bundaberg for Labor, taking them to 52 seats.

Nicklin marked the second seat taken by Labor on the Coast, after Jason Hunt won the race to replace retiring MP Mark McArdle, ending the LNP's long reign in the seat.

"There were hard-fought local campaigns," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Five things we could see after Labor takes Coast foothold

"I know many voters in those seats would have chosen Labor for the first time and I promise to work every day to retain their trust as our economy recovers from COVID."

LNP sources told the Daily it was likely the would call for a recount, given the narrow margin, but the Labor camp was comfortable enough with the results to claim victory.

Official distribution of preference results were yet to be published on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

