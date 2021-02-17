L-Plater on meth, booze: Drug and drink drivers front court

A Jimboomba father of two was caught twice driving in the Lockyer Valley while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Cannabis, methamphetamines or alcohol haven't stopped these drug and drink drivers getting behind the wheel of their cars, putting their lives, and the lives of others at risk.

Here is a list of the drivers found breaking the laws on Lockyer Valley roads:

Jamie Alexander Heike

A Jimboomba father-of-two was caught twice driving in the Lockyer Valley while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Staggeringly, Jamie Alexander Heike, 41, was the holder of only a learners permit when Laidley police busted him.

The labourer appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, February 8, and pleaded guilty to two charges - driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while a drug was present in his system.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said police intercepted Heike driving a Holden sedan on Mountain Road, Laidley, and conducted a roadside drug test.

Police checks on Heike's licence revealed he was the holder of a learner driver permit.

Senior sergeant Windsor told the court Heike was taken to the Laidley Police Station after he recorded a positive reading and a specimen of Heike's saliva confirmed the presence of methamphetamines in his system.

Less than a month later Heike was busted driving under the influence of alcohol, while the holder of a learner driver permit.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Heike was intercepted driving on Frome Street, Laidley, and was asked to participate in a RBT.

After recording a positive reading, he was taken to the Laidley Police Station where he provided a specimen of breath for analysis.

This returned a reading of 0.027 senior sergeant Windsor said, telling the court a learners permit carries a zero-alcohol limit.

In court, Heike's solicitor Kevin Rose said his client had been "self-medicating" following the death of his mother over twelve months ago, but admitted to Heike's occasional use of meth prior.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll referenced Heike's criminal and traffic history and handed down a fine and driving suspension for the offences.

Heike was fined $750 ordered to pay within six months.

He was disqualified from driving for a total of six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Lee Charles Miller

A Magistrate told a man he may not know what drugs he was taking after he appeared in the Gatton court charged with drug driving.

Lee Charles Miller pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 8, after he was charged on November 21, 2020, with one charge of driving while a drug was present in his system.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Miller was intercepted driving on Fairway Drive, Hatton Vale.

Miller provided a specimen of his saliva for analysis, which confirmed the presence of meth and cannabis in his system.

In court, Miller disputed he had taken one of the two drugs to which Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll replied "maybe you don't know what you are taking".

Miller replied "I can't argue with that," and was fined for the offence.

Magistrate Carroll fined Miller $300, ordered to pay within two months.

Miller was also disqualified from driving for one month.

A conviction was recorded.

Rhys Bryan Harrison

A P-plater was busted driving through Laidley Heights while under the influence of cannabis, after he had a tooth extracted and was "self-medicating".

Rhys Bryan Harrison pleaded guilty in the Gatton Magistrates Court on February 8, 2021 after police intercepted him driving on Blenheim Road on December 13, 2020, at the height of the Christmas road safety campaign.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Harrison, 31, conducted a roadside drug test and was subsequently conveyed to the Laidley Police Station where he provided a specimen of saliva for analysis.

A certificate confirmed the presence of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) in his system.

Harrison was subsequently charged with one count of driving while a drug was present in his system, while the holder of a provisional licence.

In court, Harrison's solicitor James Ryan said the labourer had a tooth extracted and was in considerable pain but there was a "considerable gap" between when he used cannabis and got behind the wheel.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll asked Mr Ryan to specify the time range which Mr Ryan said was "more than a day".

Magistrate Carroll said it "just goes to show it stays in your system".

Harrison's criminal and traffic history was tendered to the court.

Magistrate Carroll fined Harrison $450, referred to SPER.

He was disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.

Betty Hape

A Gatton woman told police "sorry I've been drinking a bit" when she was pulled over by officers while driving through town.

Betty Hape pleaded guilty to one charge of driving while over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high alcohol limit after she was intercepted on January 23, on Railway Street, Gatton.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor said Hape was conveyed to the Gatton Police Station where she supplied a specimen of breath for analysis.

Senior sergeant Windsor said Hape conveyed a blood alcohol reading of 0.117, more than twice the legal limit.

Hape represented herself in court and said she was "put under pressure to drive" after her boyfriend was "too drunk" to drive their vehicle home.

Acting Magistrate Damian Carroll adjourned the matter for two weeks so Hape could file three affidavits to apply for a work licence.

Hape told the court she required a licence to get to one of her two jobs at Brightview Farm, as she supported two children.

Hape was released on bail and will reappear in court on February 22.

