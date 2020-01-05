Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Nick Kyrgios has a sore back. Pic: AAP
Nick Kyrgios has a sore back. Pic: AAP
Tennis

Kyrgios injury hands Millman chance

by Marco Monteverde
5th Jan 2020 10:40 AM

JOHN Millman has replaced the injured Nick Kyrgios in Australia's line-up for Sunday's ATP Cup clash against Canada at Pat Rafter Arena.

Kyrgios was due to play Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the Group F tie.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

But a sore back has forced Kyrgios out, with Brisbane-born Millman to replace him.

John Millman (left) is coming off the bench to replace Nick Kyrgios. Pic: Getty Images
John Millman (left) is coming off the bench to replace Nick Kyrgios. Pic: Getty Images

Millman also stepped in for an injured Kyrgios during the Davis Cup in November.

In Sunday's other singles match, Australia's Alex de Minaur will play Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

More Stories

Show More
atp cup john millman nick kyrgios tennis
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        25 traffic infringements to start the new year

        premium_icon 25 traffic infringements to start the new year

        News Police were out in force during the holiday break, helping secure a safe start to 2020.

        Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        premium_icon Three injured, highway blocked, following caravan rollover

        News The Brisbane Valley Highway has been partially blocked following a single-vehicle...

        Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        premium_icon Alleged kill threat as butcher brothers fall out

        Business Butcher brothers feud over how to carve up million dollar business.

        DRIVING BLUNDERS: Seven offences to go through Gatton court

        premium_icon DRIVING BLUNDERS: Seven offences to go through Gatton court

        News Drink driving, cruising through stop signs and taking uninsured vehicles for a spin...