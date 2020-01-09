Menu
Premiere Of Netflix's "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly" - Arrivals
Kylie Jenner’s surprise donation to Qld firefighters

by NATASHA BITA
9th Jan 2020 4:48 AM
CELEBRITIES including the world's youngest billionaire, Kylie Jenner, donated money yesterday for new trucks and fire-tracking tablets for bushfire brigades across Queensland.

Rural Fire Brigades Association Queensland (RFBAQ) general manager Justin Choveaux yesterday said Ms Jenner's publicist had called him yesterday to pledge $200,000.

"I said, 'Are you sure it's us? We're in Queensland, we're fire brigades so if you want to help people whose houses have burned down that's not us,'' he told The Courier-Mail.

"They said, 'No, we want to give you money'.''

Mr Choveaux said the generous surprise donation from the 22-year-old cosmetics queen would equip the state's rural fire brigades with much-needed tablets installed with live fire mapping systems.

 

He said the RFBAQ would now use donations to buy fire trucks for 50 brigades that need them.

"How cool would it be to have a fire truck named after you?'' he said.

"We'd put their name on the side of it - who wouldn't want that?

Mr Choveaux said a small fire truck would cost $125,000, a medium truck $220,000 and a large truck $400,000.

"The State Government isn't building enough fire trucks so we are building six of them at a cost of $750,000 of donated money,'' he said.

"I reckon there are 50 brigades out there that could use a truck right away.''

Mr Choveaux said the American National Basketball Association had contacted him to pledge $200,000 yesterday, which would probably be spent on a fire truck.

 

Chris Hemsworth has donated $1 million to bushfire relief. Picture: Instagram
He said McDonalds had set up a donation system for customers, and IGA would raise funds by selling $2 tokens.

Mr Choveaux said he had been blown away by the support from wealthy international donors, including a woman who called from London yesterday to discuss a big contribution from a mystery donor.

Celebrities, corporations and communities have already donated more than $100 million towards bushfire relief.

They include Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and singer Elton John, who pledged $1 million each.

Australian singer and actor Kylie Minogue and celebrity couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have pledged $500,000 to rural firefighters.

The Packer family Foundation and the Crown Resort Foundation have pledged $5 million and billionaire businessman Anthony Pratt has given $1 million.

bushfire relief celebrity donations firefighters kylie jenner queensland

