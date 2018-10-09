Menu
Clucky Kylie: ‘I want another baby’

by New York Post
9th Oct 2018 2:09 AM

JUST eight months after giving birth to daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner may be ready to add to her brood.

"I want another baby, but when is the question," the 21-year-old reality star shared on Snapchat while answering questions from fans over the weekend.

 

"And I'm definitely not ready this second and I don't know when I will be," she added.

The makeup maven adds she wants her second child to be a girl, so Stormi can have a sister.

"I want her to have a really feminine name," Jenner said of her future child. "That's all I know."

 

When will Stormi become a big sister? Picture: Instagram
Jenner also gave details on Stormi's unbreakable bond with her father, Travis Scott.

"They have this crazy connection," she said. "She's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, I'm not even there. It's like she doesn't even see me, but it's cool. Whatever."

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

