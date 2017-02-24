Kylie is hitting life's bullseye

SUPER MUM: Kylie Karner juggles her eight children and her role as treasurer at the Brisbane Valley Darts Association.

Occupation: Stay at home mother and treasurer of Brisbane Valley Darts Association at Lowood Showgrounds.

Age: 37

Marital Status: Married

Children: 8 (5 boys 3 girls)

What has been the most memorable experience of your time as treasurer of Brisbane Valley Darts Association.?

When I received my first trophies as the president's choice and most improved player for the year.

Why did you decide to get involved with the organisation/why do you enjoy playing darts?

My son's friend invited us six years ago to check out the club we've been there ever since, this is my second year of being treasurer. I enjoy darts because its fun and I've made heaps of friends that are more like family really.

How has being part of the organisation changed the way you look at the world?

It hasn't really but it makes me feel like I can make a small difference to our community.

What are your passions?

Playing darts, helping others, rescuing orphaned animals.

Have you ever met anyone famous and when?

I gave Carl Baron directions in Maryborough a few years ago.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

From my friend Dee. When I was going to postpone my wedding, she reminded me you don't know what tomorrow brings, don't put off tomorrow what you could do today. So we didn't postpone, we just reorganised and had a wonderful wedding.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Playing darts or spending time with my kids and animals.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

So many to choose from but my favourite would be the day I met my now husband when I was 13 years old.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Twin Bridges is great in summer.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

I admire Allan. He's a blind player at our club and even though he has health issues and is almost 100% blind, he still gets around and he beats others at darts.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I'd want to make it a safer place for our children and for animals.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I'd build a new clubhouse for our association and make an animal sanctuary for unwanted animals