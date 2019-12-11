Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Celebrity

Kyle jets out with new love after Bondi bust up

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
11th Dec 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SHOCK jock Kyle Sandilands and girlfriend Tegan Kynaston were yesterday spotted jetting out of Sydney Airport together, following a public spat in Bondi on the weekend.

The pair put on a united front as they made their way to an unknown destination, just a day after Kynaston was charged with assaulting a police officer.

A spokesman for Sandilands, 48, declined to comment on the nature of the trip "due to privacy and security concerns".

 

Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston at Sydney Airport. Picture: DIIMEX
Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston at Sydney Airport. Picture: DIIMEX

 

It comes as the two were involved in a roadside dispute resulting in the glamorous communications director allegedly damaging his $350,000 Bentley.

Police were called to Beach Rd, Bondi Beach at Sandilands' request.

Kynaston, 33, was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for a mental health assessment before being charged with assault for allegedly slapping a responding officer.

 

 

Kyle Sandilands’ new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston. Picture: Facebook
Kyle Sandilands’ new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston. Picture: Facebook

It has since been revealed Kynaston was serving an 18-month bond for cocaine possession when she allegedly struck the female police officer.

Court documents reveal Kynaston was caught with 0.45 grams of cocaine in Surry Hills last year.

No conviction was recorded.

More Stories

kyle sandilands radio show radio show host shock jock tegan kynaston

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Why these students aren’t worried about OP scores

        premium_icon NAMED: Why these students aren’t worried about OP scores

        News Year 12 students are nervously awaiting the release of their OP scores, but for more than a third of Lockyer graduates, it’s a mere formality.

        $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        premium_icon $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        News Facing court on four new traffic charges, one 25yo man found out the hard way using...

        Calls for local vendors at Wivenhoe Dam

        premium_icon Calls for local vendors at Wivenhoe Dam

        News Local food vans and coffee connoisseurs could soon be operating at Cormorant Bay...

        Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        premium_icon Crime spike has cops urging for neighbourhoods to use CCTV

        News Police push for security camera usage following a rise in crime in the Somerset...