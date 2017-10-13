Kristy farewells 'friendliest town'

GOODBYE: Australia Post's Kristy Cullen bids all her friends in Gatton farewell as she spreads her wings to Ayr.

GOODBYE: Australia Post's Kristy Cullen bids all her friends in Gatton farewell as she spreads her wings to Ayr. Francis Witsenhuysen

Occupation: Postal manager, Kristy Cullen

Age: 42

Marital Status: Dating someone special in Gatton. Shhh, it's a secret

What have you enjoyed most about your time as manager of Gatton's Australia Post?

Meeting all the people in Gatton, they are awesome. I have made so many friends but I am leaving Gatton on October 13 as I have a job promotion that I was successful with in Ayr. I will miss everyone so dearly.

The people in Gatton and surrounding areas have all been so welcoming whilst I have been here.

I want to thank everyone for being amazing. Gatton would have to be the most friendliest town and I will still come back for Lights On The Hill every year.

Why did you decide to get involved with the business?

I have worked for Australia Post for 17 years and I love my job. I have been in Gatton for three years and loved every minute of it.

I get to network with businesses and meet new people, which suits me because I am a people person.

Have you met anyone famous and when?

My third cousin is Jon English.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My children, they are the best.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

If you cannot see the light down the end of the tunnel, go and light it yourself.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Way more love and less anger.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

I reckon my age. I'm feeling it now. Some days it's a struggle.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Road trips and photography because I really enjoy them - they make me happy.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Staying with my nan, she would tell me about the war stories she lived through in England

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Apex Park - it's so relaxing and beautiful.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I would set up a place where young parents can go and stay and be educated to learn how to become a parent comfortably, confidently and in a safe place which will help to break cycles.