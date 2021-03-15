Kochie’s awkward first day joke

Natalie Barr has finished her first day as the new co-host of Sunrise after Sam Armytage left the popular Channel Seven breakfast show.

Barr has been with Sunrise for more than 18 years as the breakfast show's newsreader however her promotion to co-host, alongside David Koch, was announced over the weekend.

While Barr has worked with the Sunrise crew for years, and regularly filled in for Armytage when she was away, Koch joked she still might not be up to the job.

Barr was just minutes into her first day as co-host this morning when Kochie joked the Sunrise crew still wasn't convinced.

"After 18 years as part of the family... and we were never convinced she could do this after 18 years," he said with a smirk.

Barr looked on in shock as she gave Kochie a light whack.

"Excuse me! OK, the first five minutes (and) I'm already punching you. This is going to be fun," she said.

Nat Barr and David Koch on her first day. Picture: Sunrise

Kochie admitted he was only joking and said Barr was already an expert at co-hosting, considering she'd been filling in for Armytage every Friday for months.

"It's fabulous news," he said.

"Handy tip: nothing has changed since Friday, or most of last year, so you should be okay."

Kochie's joke comes as radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands lashed Barr's promotion just hours before the two are due to speak.

Barr will be interviewed by Sandilands and his co-host Jackie O later this morning on their KIIS FM breakfast show.

Sandilands claimed Barr received the co-host job because she'd been with the breakfast show for so long.

"Natalie's a great newsreader - not taking anything away from her success - but I think you can't just hang around," he said.

"It's like me leaving and Intern Pete (KIIS FM's producer and occasional on-air personality) being given my job, just because he's here."

Natalie Barr at the Sunrise desk. Picture: John Grainger

Despite protests from Jackie O, Sandilands doubled down, labelling Barr "a little cold".

"I find her a little cold, just quietly. I've never met her, mind you. Just watched her on TV. And maybe I find her cold because she's just reading news," he said, shrugging.

KIIS FM's newsreader Brooklyn also attempted to argue with Sandilands, saying Barr was "not bad"

"You don't want someone who's 'not bad'," Sandilands replied.

"You don't just get a guernsey because you're hanging around."

Barr was confirmed as Armytage's replacement over the weekend with Seven releasing a statement announcing the news.

"Sunrise has been my work family for 18 years and while I've absolutely loved my role as newsreader, I've now been given the chance to move half a metre along the desk closer to Kochie and give something new a try," Barr said in a statement.

"I like to think of it as same same, but different. I can't wait!"

Natalie Barr is the new host of Sunrise.

Kochie also praised Barr and said she would help evolve Sunrise.

"Nat has been there every step of the way as we've evolved Sunrise over the past 18 years.

"Our viewers know Nat is way more than just a newsreader. For years she has always stepped up as a co-host, filling in for Sam and I, and spent much of last year leading our coverage of the COVID pandemic.

"We all love her wicked sense of humour and no-nonsense approach to life. Nat and I have always had a very close relationship.

"Nat is a wonderful person, with a wonderful family, and I can't wait to sit alongside her as we continue to evolve Sunrise."

