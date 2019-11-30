Koalas among the hardest hit by fire crisis

AS RESCUE crews venture into the desolate areas recent fires have left behind, the impact on wildlife is become more evident.

This past weekend alone, eleven new injured koalas have come into RSPCA care.

“Sadly not all of them make it through. Some are already suffering from other issues and the fire and smoke exacerbate those,” RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said.

“It’s very sad as in some areas the scale of the casualties will never be known because of the intensity and speed of the fires.”

Since the fires began, 43 animals, 29 of them koalas, have come into the RSPCA because of the fires.

The Wildlife Hospital is already ‘under siege’ because of the trauma season and the fires have merely escalated an already busy period.

“This is always our busiest time of year,” Mr Beatty said.

“It’s the mating and birthing season and more animals are on the move, which means we’re seeing more being hit by cars and attacked by dogs. Babies end up orphaned and they have to be examined at the hospital before going into care.”

With survivors continuing to be found at Toowoomba, Jimna and Mt Barney, more animals are expected in the coming days.

Anyone who comes across an injured animal is advised to handle it with care, and take it to their nearest veterinary clinic or wildlife hospital.

In situations where the animal cannot be taken, or it is unsafe to do so, contact a local animal carer or call 1300 ANIMAL.