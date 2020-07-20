Menu
A man has avoided jail after he breached the terms of his suspended sentence.
Knuckle duster dad dodges jail time

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
A MAN who “doubled back” when he spotted a police car was caught tossing a restricted weapon away moments later.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had been patrolling Smith Street in Gatton on May 25 when they came across Aaron John Page.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Page “doubled back” when at 2.45pm when he saw the police car.

“That’s alerted police to have need to speak to him,” Sgt Windsor said.

“As police sighted him, he’s thrown an item away – this was subsequently retrieved.”

The court heard Page had tossed a set of knuckle dusters, which duty lawyer James Ryan described as made from “plastic”.

“He said his kids found this thing – I’d say it’s the kind of rubbish you find in a showbag or something,” Mr Ryan said.

Aaron John Page pleaded guilty to possessing the weapon.

Magistrate Peter Saggers told Page he had breached a suspended jail sentence.

“The law is that, if you commit any offence during that period for which you could get jail, it breaches a suspended sentence and I have to impose the whole nine months, unless it’s unjust,” Mr Saggers said.

“I find in this circumstance it would be unjust.”

Instead of a jail sentence, Page landed a $250 fine and his suspended sentence was extended.

“Rather than finishing on July 18 next year, I’m going to push it out by another month,” Mr Saggers said.

“You’re on a suspended sentence so don’t roll the dice – Your kids don’t want to see their dad in jail.”

gatton crime gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

