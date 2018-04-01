Menu
Knox revels in return to international stage

The Australian women's Aussie Stingers take on the USA water polo teams. Australia's Bronwen Knox.
Steele Taylor
WATER POLO: Three-time Olympian Bronwen Knox says she's delighted to have returned to the international stage, after taking on the United States at Kawana.

The 31-year-old was part of the Stingers line-up for the first time in about a year-and-a-half.

"It's great to be back in the water. I'm really happy with my first two games.” she said.

"There's still bits I want to work on but...I felt really welcomed back into the team.

"And I feel like I'm fitting in quite well to the new structure, which is always a big fear having stepped away and not being a part of things.”

Renowned on the Australian water polo scene, Brisbane's Knox was part of Australia's bronze-medal winning teams in 2008 and 2012.

But she missed out the chance of a medal at Rio in 2016 after her penalty shoot-out attempt hit the post in a quarter-final against Hungary.

After a significant break from the top tier of the sport, she's now returned to the squad and is getting back into the groove.

"I'm feeling every day gets easier and easier so (I'm) just going to keep building on that,” she said.

Knox played full games at Kawana in her return and she's in the frame for a possible fourth Olympics appearance, with the next edition at Tokyo 2020.

She was relatively impressed by her side's showing against the might of the US, the reigning Olympic and world champions.

They lost 10-7 and 12-10 but battled back from a deficit in the second match.

"Some parts of our game are really perfect, just magic really, and then other parts we're all on different pages,” she said.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

