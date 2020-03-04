Known criminals arrested by Laidley police

Laidley officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim has been pleased to see a decline in crime figures in recent months. Picture: Dominic Elsome

DESPITE a number of recent high-profile break-ins and an armed robbery, crime figures in the Laidley police district are on the decline.

Laidley police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Regan Draheim said all crimes except unlawful use and unlawful entry of motor vehicles were on a downward trend.

“From a break and enter perspective, while we’ve had a couple, it’s actually down on this time last year,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

The region’s top cop said a number of factors were contributing to the decline, including the arrests of “key offenders”.

Another major factor was the ongoing support of the road unit which is based at the station on a trial basis.

While the unit is targeting driver offences on the region’s roads and the major highways, Snr Sgt Draheim said their presence alone was helping to deter criminals.

“There’s more police out there and the chances of offenders being caught or identified is probably higher than it had been previously,” he said.

The trial at the Laidley station was due to wrap up at the end of February, but has now been extended indefinitely.

Snr Sgt Draheim welcomed the extension, and said the team had already had a big impact in the region in the few short months they had been here.

“The effects on crime and the effects on traffic offending overall has been a great impact,” he said.

“Also, we’ve had some really good feedback from the community in relation to their presence.

“Just seeing them around I think instils more confidence within the community that there are more police around and that offenders will be located.”

Traffic crash data from the past three months has been a mixed bag, however.

Crash numbers are down, but there’s a worrying trend of single-vehicle accidents that are completely avoidable.

“Several of those being attributed to drink-driving, fatigue – the fatal five basically,” Snr Sgt Draheim said.

While most of the crashes resulted in only minor injuries, or no injuries, they could have easily ended in tragedy.

If you have information in regards to criminal activity, contact PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.