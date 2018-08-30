Knitting a new coat for abandoned lambs

HELPING HAND: Mandy Harvey has established her Adare property as a drop-off point for the Lamb Jumpers organisation.

HELPING HAND: Mandy Harvey has established her Adare property as a drop-off point for the Lamb Jumpers organisation. Lachlan McIvor

DESPITE the flood of public support for farmers struggling to deal with drought conditions, not everybody is able to give generously.

But there are ways people can lend a hand that take time, rather than money.

Mandy Harvey has established her Adare property as a drop-off point for the Lamb Jumpers organisation, which works to deliver handmade jumpers to farmers and their stock who are in need.

It is common for ewes to abandon their lambs in dry conditions and the jumpers allow them to survive through the cold winter months.

Mrs Harvey is urging the community to get involved, either if they have knitting or crocheting skills or know of any local farmers who would benefit most from the initiative.

Her home is one of seven places set up as a drop-off point in Queensland and there are sites 22 across New South Wales.

"It's a good way for people who don't have money, they can do something,” Mrs Harvey said.

"If they've got leftovers, get knitting, get crocheting.”

Knitting and crochet patterns can be found on the Lamb Jumpers Facebook page.

The drop-off point is located at 15 Jacana Drive, Adare.