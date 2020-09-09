Kmart mums reveal best spring wardrobe looks for under $50

There was once a time when fashionistas wouldn't be caught dead saying they bought something from Kmart.

But now, shopping at the affordable department store is so popular, it's become a social media trend.

Brisbane mum-of-two Samantha Tolley is one of those influencers who has found a following sharing her bargain fashion and homewares finds.

What started as a hobby when her second daughter came along five years ago has grown into a community of close to 264,000 people who follow her Instagram page, Addicted to Bargains.

Sam Tolley shows off some of her favourite spring looks for under $50 from Kmart. Picture: Liam Kidston

"I started it because being a stay-at-home mum, I did not have a lot of money, but I still wanted to look good," Tolley says. "I thought I would share my finds with other mums and suddenly it grew."

Now, Tolley gets paid to work with specific brands through her sponsored posts and has become a friend of Kmart, meaning she gets to preview some of the collections.

"Most of the things I share is purely because I love it," she says. "It is not my living but it does provide some extra money for holidays."

The Brisbane mum says shopping at stores like Kmart makes her feel special, without the guilt that comes with spending a lot of money. Picture: Liam Kidston

She adds that mums are often the first to forgo spending money on themselves and are more likely to shop for their kids. She believes shopping at stores like Kmart makes her feel special, without the guilt that comes with spending a lot of money. "We forget ourselves as mums, but we are allowed to feel good!"

Tolley is not the only one who has found a huge following posting her thrifty finds. Melbourne mum Helen James has 122,000 followers on her I Heart Kmart Instagram page. "I started @i_heart_kmart just over 6 years ago, around the time that I began to notice a change in the Kmart brand. They were starting to become a lot more on trend but the prices were still so low," she says.

Sam Tolley models one of her spring Kmart looks. Picture: Liam Kidston

James believes the success of her page is not just for her tips and tricks, but also because she keeps it relatable.

"They love when I share "behind the scenes" moments with my kids. I never filter the bad days, I hardly wear make-up on camera when I'm doing stories. I have a community of like minded women supporting me who love following someone who is relatable," she says.

"A lot of Instagram accounts are so polished nowadays that it's hard to know what's real and what's not. I am definitely what you see is what you get."

Helen James from I Heart Kmart models a Kmart top.

Both Tolley and James believe when it comes to spring fashion, it's about finding versatile pieces that will take you into summer.

"Before you go shopping, write a list of what is missing from your wardrobe and then search specifically for those items online before entering the shops to make sure you're getting the best item for you at the best possible price," James says.

KMART FASHION TIPS

■ Don't be afraid of colour: "This fuchsia top from Kmart is one of the most popular items on my page. I always get asked about it," Tolley says.

■ Denim never goes out of fashion: "You can dress up or dress down a pair of Kmart jeans and it will take you beyond seasons."

■ Embrace Accessories: "They are a good way to update already existing pieces in your wardrobe," Tolley says, explaining $15 Kmart slides freshen up the classic black dress.

■ Shop your wardrobe: Check online for new buys and see what will work with your clothes at home. This will make your store trip more efficient but most of the time it is me just walking off the street to have a look around. I enjoy it and get ideas while I am there.

