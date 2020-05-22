Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health

Kmart issues urgent food recall

22nd May 2020 5:01 PM

 

Kmart has issued an urgent recall notice over fears two of its chocolate products may contain plastic.

The two chocolate products at risk are the Solid/Filled Egg Bag 360g and Caramel Egg Bag 160g.

Those chocolates with a use-by date of February 12 2021 are at risk of contamination and should not be consumed.

The chocolate had been available to purchase at Kmart stores across Australia as well as via their online store.

These chocolates with a use-by date of February 12 2021 have been recalled.
These chocolates with a use-by date of February 12 2021 have been recalled.

 

According to Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) the two products have been pulled from shelves "due to the potential presence of foreign matter (plastic)".

Customers who have bought these two products have been warned not to eat the chocolate as "food products containing plastic may cause injury if consumed".

Those who have purchased the chocolate are advised to return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund.

For more information on the recall customers are advised to contact Kmart on 1800 124 125.

Originally published as Kmart issues urgent food recall

More Stories

chocolate editors picks food recall kmart recall

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cattle duffer strikes east of Toowoomba

        premium_icon Cattle duffer strikes east of Toowoomba

        Crime A BULL is missing from a farm east of Toowoomba. Police suspect it was stolen.

        Five decisions council will vote on next week

        premium_icon Five decisions council will vote on next week

        Council News Selling land with unpaid rates, community assistance grants and event postponements...

        Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        premium_icon Animal-loving cops dig deep for hungry rescue pups

        Pets & Animals Piles of dog food and toys have been donated to a Lockyer Valley animal shelter by...

        Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        premium_icon Online cattle sale attracts hundreds in maiden attempt

        Rural Toogoolawah’s first online sale has been dubbed an “unbelievable success”...