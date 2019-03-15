Kitchen to serve up skills for life

The project aims to introduce participants to cooking skills that will enable them to create healthy meals from scratch.

Ebony Graveur

STAFF at the Lockyer Community Centre observed a recurring theme in choices people made when accessing the Community Pantry.

LCC Community Development worker Linda Roberts said she noticed a number of people making unhealthy choices.

"A lot of people were reluctant because there were no pre-mixed packets,” she said.

"People had little knowledge as to how to create a meal from nothing.”

She observed a woman appraise the items and declare she didn't know how to use them to prepare a meal.

"We saw there was an opportunity here to help people,” she said.

The LCC is launching a six-week crash course, which promises to equip participants with skills they can use in the kitchen.

Ms Roberts said the benefits of the program would be numerous.

"It will teach them how to make a meal out of nothing and reduce reliance on processed and easy foods,” she said.

"And make people realise that for the 15 minutes it takes to wait for a pre-made pizza to cook, they could throw some vegies together and make a stir-fry.”

The course is open to those with dependents, who are on a restricted income and have minimal cooking experience.

Participants will be selected by the LCC on a case-by-case basis.

The course will run from the Gatton RSL on Tuesdays, in two hour sessions, starting on March 26.

For more information, call 54623355.