KISS cancels Oz farewell tour days out

Rock legends KISS have cancelled their planned farewell tour of Australia, just days before it was due to begin.

It comes three days after the group rescheduled the first date of the tour, which was due to take place in Perth this Saturday. Due to founding member and guitarist Paul Stanley's ill health, that show was moved to the end of the tour on December 3, making the tour's new start date November 19 in Adelaide - until today's shock cancellation of all dates, including arena shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

"TEG Live and One World Entertainment, the promoters of KISS, regrets to advise the November/December tour has been cancelled," a statement released today reads.

"Earlier this week it was announced that U.S doctors had advised Paul Stanley to rest due to a bad case of influenza, prompting the rescheduling of the tour's first show in Perth to the end of the run and the cancellation of New Zealand. It was hoped the extra few days rest would allow Stanley the chance for a complete recovery so the tour could proceed as planned."

KISS member Paul Stanley is battling ill health.

"However unfortunately this has not occurred. Stanley has an additional infection in his throat requiring complete vocal rest and medication for at least two weeks and possibly longer."

The news is sure to devastate the band's loyal fanbase, given the 'End of the Road Tour' had been billed as the last-ever Australian tour for KISS, some 45 years after the release of their first album.

The tour will now not go ahead.

"Words cannot begin to convey our massive disappointment in having to cancel our End Of The Road tour of your incredible country. Our connection to you is unparalleled and decades deep," Stanley said in a statement today.

"We waited as long as we could and held out hope to the last minute that my situation would clear up and we would be able to march forward. Doctor's orders ultimately have taken precedence and finally we now find ourselves with no choice but to surrender. With heavy hearts, KISS."

Promoters One World Entertainment and TEG Live said: "We are devastated with the cancellation of the Australian tour. We've been in constant contact with the band in the past few days hoping for a positive outcome. We know how much fans were looking forward to the tour. We send our best wishes to Paul for a speedy recovery."

The group were set to say goodbye to Australian fans with a string of arena shows. Picture: Ellen Smith

The shock cancellation comes weeks after another iconic rock group pulled the pin on their Australian tour, also due to health problems. In September Metallica cancelled their planned stadium tour of Australia and New Zealand just weeks before it was due to begin.

In an emotional note to their Aussie fans, the remaining band members revealed that frontman James Hetfield had entered rehab for his ongoing addiction issues, forcing the cancellation of the tour that was due to start just over two weeks later.

Last month UK girl group Little Mix nixed their planned Australian arena tour six weeks before it was due to start - and the excuse they gave for the last-minute cancellation had many fans seeing red.

KISS fans are taking to social media to express their disappointment - and wish Stanley a quick recovery:

Information on refunds for the KISS tour can be found here, and those who purchased tickets via card can expect full refunds in their accounts within 14 days.