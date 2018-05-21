Kirsty puts her animals first

CARERS TOUCH: Kirsty Lax, founder and operator of Kirsty's Bird Sanctuary, with Flynn - a miniature pony foal she has been caring for.

CARERS TOUCH: Kirsty Lax, founder and operator of Kirsty's Bird Sanctuary, with Flynn - a miniature pony foal she has been caring for. Dominic Elsome

Name: Kirsty Lax

Occupation: Founder of Kirsty's Bird Sanctuary and Wildlife Rehabilitation Inc.

Age: 31.

Marital Status: Single.

What have you enjoyed most about being a wildlife carer?

The most enjoyable part of being a wildlife carer is releasing the animal or bird back to the wild and watching it fly free.

Why did you decide to get involved with the organisation?

I believe everything happens for a reason and I'd always been involved with animals so I responded to a 'careers needed' ad in the paper.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Grant Hackett, 1998, and Matthew Hayden, 2009.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

My greatest accomplishment is and always will be the success of the sanctuary.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

Do what makes you happy.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

There's so many things I would change like land clearing and loss of habitat, to harsher penalties for animal cruelty.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why?

Age is just a number and I feel like I'm in my 20s more than my 30s.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love gardening and landscaping, plus DIY and art.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Growing up in Noosa and all the adventures with my pop, before Noosa became the tourist destination it is today.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Absolutely no idea.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

I would buy the neighbouring properties and plant up a huge nature reserve.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

The people I most admire in my life are my mum and pop. They taught me how to be the person I am today - independent and a fixer.