'King Judah' on song for Voice grand final

HE'S tipped to win The Voice by a landslide, but Judah Kelly is just focusing on being fighting fit for Sunday's grand final show.

The Laidley singer-guitarist nearly lost his speaking voice and battled through illness to survive Sunday's semi-final.

"I'm actually feeling really good,” he told News Regional. "Obviously I'm trying to get my voice back and rest as much as possible in between what we do for the show.”

The 20-year-old isn't paying much attention to what's being written about him, or the fact that SportsBet punters have placed more money on him than the other three Voice finalists combined.

"At the moment just tyring to be in the moment and concentrate on Sunday and make sure I've got myself together,” he said.

"I'm relieved I made it this far. Coming into the show I didn't see myself getting much further than the auditions. It makes things a little bit easier knowing there are people liking what I'm doing.”

That would be an understatement. 'King Judah', as he has been nicknamed, is the only Voice singer this year to consistently appear on the iTunes charts; his recent rendition of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah peaked at No 3.

"A song doesn't chart unless people are buying it and that's the exciting part; I'm releasing music and people are loving it enough to purchase it,” he said.

Win or lose, Judah has gained a loyal following thanks to his national exposure on The Voice. What sort of artist does the former backing singer want to become?

"I see myself just creating music that I love - that's the goal,” he said. "If I'm loving what I'm doing then hopefully that portrays to the people listening. That's what's most important to me - creating music with meaning and creating it with love.

"I've always had a love of country music, so I see myself making some funky country with a bit blues -something people can feel.”

Sunday's grand final show will include a duet between Judah and his mentor Delta Goodrem.

"We're both really looking forward to it,” he said. "It's not every day you get to sing with Delta Goodrem and what makes it even better is we've become such good friends. I think the stage chemistry is going to be really amazing.”

Judah is up against Lucy Sugerman from Team Seal, Hoseah Partsch from Team George and Fasika Ayallew from Team Kelly. The grand final winner will receive a recording contract with Universal Music.

The Voice grand final airs on Sunday at 7pm on Channel 9.