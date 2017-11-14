King Judah misses home comforts of Laidley

THE KING: Judah Kelly performed live at Riverlink Shopping Centre in Ipswich to hundreds of fans in October.

EVEN among all the glitz and glamour that comes along with the life of a music star, there's nothing quite like getting home to your own bed.

Laidley's Judah Kelly, winner of The Voice 2017, knows this all too well and, in the new music video for his song When I Get Back Home, he does just that.

Shots of Laidley feature prominently in the production as 'King' Judah returns home to meet family and friends and take a break from the spotlight.

He said he was excited to show his fans a slice of his life back home in the Lockyer Valley, with the video being released on October 27.

"I'm so incredibly proud of this video. Why? Because my friends and family are in it and I get to share what's most important to me, with you,” Mr Kelly said.

"I'm so happy to finally share this with everyone.”