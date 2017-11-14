Menu
Login
News

King Judah misses home comforts of Laidley

THE KING: Judah Kelly performed live at Riverlink Shopping Centre in Ipswich to hundreds of fans in October.
THE KING: Judah Kelly performed live at Riverlink Shopping Centre in Ipswich to hundreds of fans in October. David Nielsen
Lachlan Mcivor
by

EVEN among all the glitz and glamour that comes along with the life of a music star, there's nothing quite like getting home to your own bed.

Laidley's Judah Kelly, winner of The Voice 2017, knows this all too well and, in the new music video for his song When I Get Back Home, he does just that.

Shots of Laidley feature prominently in the production as 'King' Judah returns home to meet family and friends and take a break from the spotlight.

He said he was excited to show his fans a slice of his life back home in the Lockyer Valley, with the video being released on October 27.

"I'm so incredibly proud of this video. Why? Because my friends and family are in it and I get to share what's most important to me, with you,” Mr Kelly said.

"I'm so happy to finally share this with everyone.”

Topics:  judah kelly laidley lockyer valley music video the voice 2017

Gatton Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Gatton halts to remember

Gatton halts to remember

Citizens across the region paused for a minute on Saturday morning to pay respect to those who died in Australia's conflicts.

Father's quest for justice after daughter killed by driver

PUSH FOR CHANGE: Glynn Harnell with CJ's Cafe owner Caroline Chain, whose customers have filled six pages with signatures.

His daughter Yasmin died in Brisbane four months ago, aged 27

Community Q&A: Chasing the glamorous life

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION: Maree Mitchell has landed a few modelling jobs in Gatton and Brisbane.

Get to know this ambitious and down-to-earth young woman.

Newsagent lands hot scoop over competitors

GRINNERS: David and Jenny Keys celebrate their award with employee Julie.

They've brought home a prestigious industry award.

Local Partners