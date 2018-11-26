Kindy program to expand throughout southwest
KINDERGARTEN students will be welcomed at 30 more regional schools over the next two years.
Education Minister Grace Grace announced the remote kindy program would expand, ensuring children from all over the state had equal and greater access to starting their school life.
"The Remote Kindergarten Pilot has been very successful in helping achieve his aim, with 239 children across 38 schools benefiting since it began in 2016," she said.
"We'll now transition from a pilot phase into a full, ongoing program from the start of 2019.
"Expanding into 30 more schools will provide much needed access to kindergarten for more than 100 extra children in remote areas that are located more than 50 kilometres from the nearest service."
Ms Grace said existing teachers would deliver the program, and teacher aides would be employed for 20 extra hours a week.
"This extra teacher aide time also gives an important employment boost in our most remote communities, which are currently experiencing drought," Ms Grace said
She said access to kindergarten was important, as it helps improve young children's literacy and numeracy skills, as well as social competence and school readiness.
"These are all important ingredients in a successful start to education."
Isolated Children's Parents' Association president Tammie Irons welcomed the expansion of the program, and the ongoing certainty it provided to schools already invovled.
"Face to face education is so important for children living in rural and remote parts of Queensland and the expansion of this program will ensure more kids have access to it," Ms Irons said.
Schools set to benefit:
|
Arcadia Valley State School
|
Darling Downs South West
|
Baralaba State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Bauhinia State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Begonia State School
|
Darling Downs South West
|
Bollon State School
|
Darling Downs South West
|
Builyan State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Carmila State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Chillagoe State School
|
Far North Queensland
|
Clarke Creek State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Coppabella State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Duaringa State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Dunkeld State School
|
Darling Downs South West
|
Gogango State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Hebel State School
|
Darling Downs South West
|
Isisford State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Jericho State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Kilcummin State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Kindon State School
|
Darling Downs South West
|
Lochington State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Miriam Vale State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Mistake Creek State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Monogorilby State School
|
Darling Downs South West
|
Morven State School
|
Darling Downs South West
|
Nebo State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Rolleston State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Rosedale State School
|
North Coast
|
St Lawrence State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Teelba State School
|
Darling Downs South West
|
Ubobo State School
|
Central Queensland
|
Yuleba State School
|
Darling Downs South West