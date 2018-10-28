Kindy kids run wild for helpful funds

GOOD FUN: Isla Frohloff takes part in Lowood Kindergarten's 2018 Fun Run. The annual event raised more than $1300 for the kindergarten and is part of a national program to improve student well-being and learning environments.

LOWOOD Kindergarten has raised much needed funds for their school after taking part in a School Fun Run.

Forty-four students took part in the event and raised $1336.27 for the centre.

Kindergarten director Lisa Kennedy said the students' commitment to the fun run was incredible.

"Our students are so excited about the money they've helped raise for kindy resources, and they thoroughly enjoyed participating in the School Fun Run alongside their peers as they cheered each other on,” Ms Kennedy said.

Tayte Clark took out the top fundraiser for the kindy.

School Fun Run Program director Brendan Hopp said the organisation took great pride in helping schools improve student well-being and their learning environment.

"School Fun Run has been supporting schools for more than 30 years,” Mr Hopp said.

"As one of the few school fundraisers in Australia that is purely health based, we love seeing the kids take part as they work on building active and healthy lifestyles.”

About 280,000 students will take part in the School Fun Run this year.

As a collective they will jog 560,000km, which is the equivalent of running 13 laps of the world.

In return for their effort, schools are forecast to raise $6 million this year.

To raise the same net profit with junk food, they would need to sell nine million chocolate bars.

St Patrick's College Strathfield is currently the highest fundraising school so far this year.

The program has been running Australia-wide since 1987.

Participating schools have raised more than $94 million in extra funding over that period.

School Fun Run is the largest fun run for schools, providing ongoing support for students and families through their online portal to encourage ongoing healthy habits at home.