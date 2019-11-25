Menu
GIDDY UP: Ella Caldwell is ready to take on the obstacle course in today's Riding for Abbie Laidley Kindergarten lap-a-thon.
Kindy kids prep for lap-a-thon to support Abbie Sweeper

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
25th Nov 2019 5:00 AM

CHILDREN from Laidley Kindergarten spent quality time raiding the craft cupboard in preparation for their very own equestrian event.

Nearly 20 children between four and five tapped into their artistic skills to create a herd of hobby horses – and are prepping to ride them through an obstacle course on the kindy grounds later today.

The hobby horse lap-a-thon is for a good cause: to raise money for Abbie Sweeper and her family.

Abbie, the 10-year-old Plainland girl who fell from her horse in July, has spent the past few months recovering from serious injuries in the Queensland Children’s Hospital.

Kindy co-director Abbey Townsend said the kindy staff had been inspired by the way the community had responded to Abbie’s accident and wanted to do their part.

“The kids have been out getting sponsorships for each lap they do and it’s been quite amazing how their parents and other people in the community are getting behind them,” Ms Townsend said.

“Trying to make a difference for someone outside of our immediate families is something we’ve focused on in the year.”

Kindy staff set up an obstacle course for the children to take their hobby horses through in a lap-a-thon.

“They’ve built their own hobby horses, which are very cute – some have about 40 google-y eyes and some have beautiful ribbons and long manes,” Ms Townsend said.

“It’s all very unique – some look like the Loch Ness monster.”

The children, with their hobby horses, will take to the outdoors later today to take part in the lap-a-thon.

The kindy has already raised more than $1000 for the cause.

