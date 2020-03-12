Kindy building, town hall at risk of permanent closure

AT RISK: The Kensington Grove Community Childcare Facility could be demolished if community groups don’t use the facility.

A COMMUNITY hall and childcare facility could be demolished or sold off if community groups aren’t interested in using the facilities.

Kensington Grove Child Care Centre and Community Hall on Bertrand Ave are managed by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The childcare centre was closed in August last year because of a consistently low occupancy rate, and the hall is rarely used.

The council has been investigating what to do with the facilities, including whether to demolish the buildings on site.

Proposals for council include inviting community groups to use the facilities or purchase and relocate the community hall building, retain the facilities and maintain them or demolish them.

Councillor Kathy McLean told the meeting she hoped community groups would take the opportunity to use the facilities.

“I am hoping that there is interest in the hall because there are so little community facilities in that area – it’d be a shame to take one away,” Cr McLean said.

In a report tabled to councillors, officers noted LVRC had received two inquires seeking to use the childcare centre for commercial purposes.

However, the reserve the facility is on cannot be used for commercial purposes.

To allow commercial use, the council would need to separate the land the building occupies from the rest of the reserve and purchase it from the state government, at market value, to convert to a freehold parcel.

The cost involved would be prohibitive and officers also noted due to the low occupancy rate of the centre before its closure there “is little community demand for a childcare use to justify this expenditure”.

Councillors resolved to invite expressions of interest from community groups to use the facilities in order to gauge the level of interest before making a final decision.