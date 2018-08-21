Menu
ROLL OUT: The Gatton Kindergarten's 25th bike-a-thon was another success.
Kindergartners take over Gatton street

Dominic Elsome
by
21st Aug 2018 4:00 PM

GATTON'S Railway St was taken over on Saturday as the Gatton Kindergarten hosted their 25th annual bike-a-thon.

Children from the kindy rode their bikes and scooters down the main street of town before heading to Peace Lutheran Primary School's fete for a morning of rides and entertainment.

Kindergarten service leader Kirsti Graham said it had been another great day.

"We had a lot of our kindy families attend as well as members of the general public - it was a really good turnout on the day,” Ms Graham said.

"The kindy families love to get behind it - they love to see the joy on the children's faces on the day they ride and also help raise money to put back into their children's education here at the kindergarten.”

All money raised will be put towards upgrading the resources and equipment at the kindergarten.

Check out some photos from the day below:

bike-a-thon gatton kindergarten railway street
Gatton Star

