Stabbing suspect flees country after hospital mix-up

BON VOYAGE: Rockhampton Hospital. Chris Ison ROK290816chospital6
Andrew Thorpe
UPDATE, SUNDAY 4.43PM: THE CAPRICORNIA District's acting detective inspector says local protocols in the Gladstone District are being reviewed after a 19-year-old man taken into custody over an alleged stabbing last month was able to leave the country without being charged.

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey confirmed investigating officers had received information the man had travelled to the United Kingdom some time after being released from Rockhampton Base Hospital.

"Local police were unable to formally interview the man (at the time of the incident) due to his medical condition and treatment," Det Act Insp Peachey said.

"Senior management in the Gladstone District are now reviewing local protocols in relation to persons of interest admitted to local hospitals."

Det Act Insp Peachey said police had taken out an arrest warrant for the man and "once the man's location is known, all options will be considered."

 

'REVIEWING PROTOCOLS': Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey addresses the media at a previous press conference. Chris Ison ROK220917cpolice1

EARLIER: A 19-YEAR-OLD man taken into custody over an alleged stabbing at Kin Kora in Gladstone last month has reportedly fled the country without being charged.

WIN News Central Queensland is reporting the bungle occurred after the man was released from Rockhampton Hospital, where he was transferred soon after the incident.

Police were not notified of the man's release, meaning he was able to leave the country before any charges were laid.

Detective Acting Inspector Luke Peachey said it appeared the man had "removed (himself) from that hospital" and had now travelled to "an address in the United Kingdom".

"We're looking at obviously our policies in regards to that, so that this sort of thing doesn't happen again," Det Insp Peachey said.

A 56-year-old man was taken to hospital after being allegedly stabbed in the back during the incident, which occurred on Magnolia Ave late on October 30.

The alleged victim and two other neighbours were attempting to restrain the 19-year-old following an altercation at a nearby home.

The younger man had earlier been observed "driving erratically" on Magnolia Ave, according to police.

A Queensland Police media spokesman told The Observer on November 8 it appeared the man had been transferred from Rockhampton Hospital to "another facility".

