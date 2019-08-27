Kim’s ‘horrible’ photoshop fail

KIM Kardashian has confirmed the new name for her shapewear line after being accused of cultural appropriation.

Kardashian announced on Instagram her shapewear would now be known as "Skims" - after she faced fierce backlash for initially calling it Kimono.

Alongside the new announcements was photo of herself and with some models wearing the underwear line.

But some beady eyed social media users were quick to spot a problem with the snap: It looked like the reality star hadn't really been there for the group shot at all - she looked as if she'd been edited in after the photo had been taken.

While she was praised for using a diverse range of models, some accused her of "horrible photoshop" and questioned if Kim had been added into the photo at a later date.

"Everyone looks natural except for Kim," one person commented.

Others thought the model's had been airbrushed too.

"This isn't that impressive dudes. Still no stretch marks, no cellulite, no scars or bumps or discolouration or anything besides smooth perfect skin, That, among other problems, just proves we still aren't where we should be in representing the female body in media," another added.

"I understand you're trying to spread body positivity and inclusiveness, but why airbrush all these beautiful women's bodies? If you really want to stand up for women everywhere, then please stop photoshopping all these women," one fan wrote.

In the caption, Kim wrote that her fans and followers were a "huge inspiration" and she was "so grateful they shared their ideas for a new brand name".

Fans accused the promotional image of using “horrible photoshop”. Picture: Instagram / Kim Kardashian

"Im excited to announce the launch of @SKIMS Solutionwear™ coming September 10," she continued.

"I love the idea that the pieces will be the closest thing to someone's skin, skimming with amazingly soft and supportive fabrics which accentuate the best parts of our bodies."

Last month Kardashian was forced to change the name of her shapewear line after receiving a torrent of criticism over calling it Kimono.

"My brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core, and after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name," Kardashian said.

The reality star was "always listening, learning and growing" and as such she "appreciated" the opinions of others around her.

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year.

I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years.



Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work.



Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

"When I announced the name of my shapewear line, I did so with the best intentions in mind," Kardashian said.

The backlash against Kardashian's shapewear name even got its own hashtag #KimOhNo and prompted the mayor of Japanese city Kyoto to pen Kardashian an open letter explaining why it was so offensive.

"Kimono is a traditional ethnic dress fostered in our rich nature and history with our predecessors' tireless endeavours and studies, and it is a culture that has been cherished and passed down with care in our living," read an excerpt of the letter shared with Fox News.

"Also, it is a fruit of craftsmanship and truly symbolises sense of beauty, spirits and values of Japanese."