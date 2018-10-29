Kim blasted for nude tweet after massacre

Kim Kardashian often posts nude photos of herself. Picture: Supplied

Kim Kardashian often posts nude photos of herself. Picture: Supplied

PIERS Morgan has blasted Kim Kardashian for posting a picture of a naked woman on Twitter after the horror synagogue shooting in the US.

The Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter, calling the image posted by Kim, 38, "repulsively inappropriate", The Sun reports.

It is thought that mum-of-three Kim's tweet would have been already scheduled and she later deleted all trace of it from social media.

Kim’s controversial nude tweet that was later deleted. Picture: Twitter

The picture showed a completely naked woman used to promote the reality star's latest beauty line.

Piers, 53, urged the reality TV star to delete the tweet in light of the massacre.

He later provided an update to his Twitter followers.

Eleven people were killed at a synagogue in Pittsburgh when a gunman shouted "all Jews must die" shortly before 10am local time.

Robert Bowers, 46, allegedly opened fire on worshippers at the Tree of Life synagogue.

Six people were injured during the massacre which has prompted US President Donald Trump to claim that the house of worship should have had armed guards.

Piers Morgan has a long-running feud with Kim. Picture: Getty

Witnesses say the gunman burst into the building carrying three handguns and an AR-15 rifle - a fireman which has become synonymous with US shootings.

Kim and Piers have a long-running feud with the Keeping up with the Kardashian star even naming him on a hit list of 12 enemies.

Piers branded the Kardashian clan "useless, vacuous wastrels" in May 2017.

The Sun Online have contacted a representative for Kim.

This story has been reproduced from The Sun with permission.