Kim Kardashian strips off for erotic shoot

KIM Kardashian has posed topless once again in a very raunchy shoot for erotica magazine Richardson.

The mum-of-three stripped down to just a pair of white knickers as she sat on a chair for the striking cover image.

Her bare breasts are covered with title A9 and she appears relatively make-up free while gazing at the camera.

Inside the magazine, Kim posed nude while crouching in a bath tub while exposing her famous bum.

The shoot was inspired by Japanese adult animated psychological thriller Perfect Blue.

In the interview accompanying the racy snaps Kim opens up about juggling being a sex goddess as well as a mother.

The last issue of the mag featured Kim's on/off friend Blac Chyna, who had a child with Kim's brother Rob, in a state of undress.

The shoot comes after she also posed topless to promote her latest beauty line.

The 37-year-old is more confident than ever with her figure after losing nine kilos over the last year.

And amazingly she has done it without running on a treadmill and has instead spent 90 minutes a day lifting heavy weights with her bodybuilder trainer.

Speaking to E! News, she said: "I work out about an hour-and-a-half every single day, heavy weights. I don't do a lot of cardio. But honestly, like even my mum pulled me aside maybe a week ago and pulls me in a closet and is like: 'What are you doing? I don't care what, I just need to know.'

Kim Kardashian has lost nine kilos in the last 12 months

"I've been working out really hardcore with a bodybuilder for one year. September is our one-year anniversary. I've lost 20 pounds (nine kilos) and I'm really proud of that.

"I was almost 140 (63kg) forever and now I'm like 116 (52kg) and it just feels good. I didn't see results right away, but when you stick with something and you're consistent, you will."'

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.